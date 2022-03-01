BRISTOL — Gerald Edward, “Chip” Miller Jr., 67, of Bristol, passed away on February 27, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Despite the pain, Chip remained his happy-go-lucky self, checking in on people, making calls and planning his weekend activities.
Chip worked in maintenance for a number of years in Waterville Valley, where he also starred on TV as Fishin’ Chip. He then worked in commercial construction for Hampshire Development Corporation for 20 years and most recently he was employed by Lincoln Condominium Management, mainly working at Riverbend in Ashland.
Chip worked hard but he played even harder. An avid cyclist, he was a founding member of Teddy & the Rough Riders and Grandmaster of the Greasy Wheel and Rhino BikeWorks Wednesday night rides. He competed for many years on the NORBA and New England Mountain Biking circuits, winning in the Expert division. He competed several times in the Mt. Washington Hill Climb and finished his last one on a flat tire for the final five miles. In the winter he could be found out on the ice fishing for smelt or a winning fish for a derby board. His latest passion was being a GEMologist, hiking and rockhounding for crystals… so many crystals. He was thrilled to find a deep pocket but even more happy to give his findings away.
Gerald was born in Plymouth on August 10, 1954 to Lorraine A. Miller and Gerald E. Miller Sr. and grew up in Holderness. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1972.
Chip is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sheila; their daughter Carolyn; stepson, Christian Boganski; two grandsons, Karl and Jordan; two sisters, Cheryl Clay and Lisa Jordan; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends that he considered family. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Todd Miller.
Calling hours will be held at Gateway Alliance Church, where he was a member, former usher, and trustee, on Friday, March 4 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
His funeral will take place on Saturday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m. at the church, and a celebration of his life will take place later in the summer.
Ride the draft, wet a line, climb a mountain, go digging…you know that’s what he’d want you to do.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, were honored to help the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.