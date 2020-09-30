George R. Ebright, 55, of New Hampshire and formerly Marysville, Ohio, died early Tuesday morning, September 29, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a brief illness.
George was a 1983 graduate of Fairbanks High School. Soon after graduation he re-located to New Hampshire and was employed by Fisher Auto Parts in Laconia, NH for 37 years holding many positions in the company. He worked as a diesel mechanic and worked his way up to store manager. In his own way, he was a private person but made many friendships through the store’s customers and became a mentor to many especially to his nieces and nephews. Even though he was a private person, many saw him as a very social and giving man, always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends alike.
He truly loved the outdoors, enjoying many different activities. In the warm months, he enjoyed hiking in the mountains of New Hampshire, riding his Harley, wake surfing, water skiing and time at the beach. In the winter months, he snow-boarded and skied. George was a small plane pilot having owned his own airplane and belonging to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He especially enjoyed taking his sister for plane rides. His years in New Hampshire never changed the fact that he was an avid Ohio State Fan.
George was born May 15, 1965 in Cleveland, OH to Ronald and Marion Bernard Ebright. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion in 1995.
He is survived by his father Ronald Ebright and his wife Jackie of Springfield, TN; sister and brother-in-law Elisa and Brent Ufferman of Marysville; nieces and nephews, Becka “Bubba”, Nick “The Kid”, Noel “#1”, Tanner “Kevin”, & Tyler “Ty” Ufferman; many special friends including, Scott Young, Tracy Mills, Jerrica Blackey, Al Bilodeau, Glenn Smith, Bernie Barnett, John Wilson, Steve Drzewiecki, Kerri Ebright, Carmen Burgess; and his loyal furry canine companion “Jake”.
There will be a gathering of family and friends Thursday from 4-7pm at the Ingram Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced during this time. A graveside service will be at 12 noon Friday at the Mill Creek Cemetery in Ostrander with Rev. Wayne Engle officiating. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home at 11:30.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Central Ohio in care of the funeral home.
