FRANKLIN — George M. Savage, 74, of Franklin, passed away on November 16 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire, after a brief illness.
He was raised in Tilton and Northfield by stepfather, Harold Proctor and mother, Lorraine (Ketchum) Proctor. He was predeceased by his father, Fred Savage, in 1950. He attended Tilton-Northfield High School and served with the United States Army in Vietnam 1968-1969. He was a 50 plus year member of the American Legion post 49 in Tilton.
George leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Donna (Gilpatric) Savage; as well as one son, Scott Savage of Franklin. He is also survived by a brother, Winston Savage and wife Monique of Laconia; and two grandchildren, Devin Savage of Laconia and Bria Savage of Franklin; and nieces and nephews.
George loved camping at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and was a huge NASCAR fan and loved traveling and spending time with family.
Prior to his retirement, George had worked at Walmart in Tilton for over eight years, and before that at Polyclad for more than 20 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Paul Church. Burial will be at the NH Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. with military honors. A visiting hour will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10-30 a.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
In Lieu of flowers, Franklin Shelter donations may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, 9 Rescue Roa., Franklin, NH 03235.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.