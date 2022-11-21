George M. Savage, 74

George M. Savage, 74

FRANKLIN — George M. Savage, 74, of Franklin, passed away on November 16 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire, after a brief illness.

He was raised in Tilton and Northfield by stepfather, Harold Proctor and mother, Lorraine (Ketchum) Proctor. He was predeceased by his father, Fred Savage, in 1950. He attended Tilton-Northfield High School and served with the United States Army in Vietnam 1968-1969. He was a 50 plus year member of the American Legion post 49 in Tilton.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.