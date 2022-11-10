THORNTON — Gene Glenwood Duffy, 80, a longtime resident of Thornton, peacefully  passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, with his sister and brother-in-law and  two close friends at his side throughout the day and night before he passed.

Gene was born on January 11,1942, to Glenwood Ham Duffy and Bertha  Albertina Emery Duffy (Tina). They spent that winter living in a small home in Glen, just yards down the road from where Mama's brother, Homer Emery and his  family would live. Mama called that home the coldest house she ever lived in, "We  were never warm there." A few years later, Glen would take his family back to  Thornton where he had grown up. Five years after Gene was born, his sister came to  visit and then three more brothers arrived.

