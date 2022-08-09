Gary P. Chase-Daniels, 52

LOUDON — Gary Paul Chase-Daniels, 52, a resident of Loudon for the past 20 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Laconia on August 6, 1970, the son of Gary P. and Vivian L. (Chase) Daniels.
Gary was a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, class of 1989 and went on to study the building trade industry at the Northeast Technical Institute in Bangor, Maine. He was currently employed as an NDT Technician for TiteFlex Aerospace in Laconia.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #49 in Northfield. Gary will always be known as a social butterfly, he loved to talk to other people and was always there for a laugh. He had a passion for cooking and would share his talents often.
He was predeceased by his father, Gary P. Daniels, who died in 2013.
His family includes his mother, Vicky L. Chase of Northfield; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Chase of Franklin; his two half brothers, George Daniels of Bridgewater and Robert Daniels of Franklin; his half-sister, Nicole Daniels of Sanbornton; his stepmother, Liz Daniels of Tilton and her children, Jessica Lassonde of Belmont and Justin Rasmusson of Sanbornton. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton.
