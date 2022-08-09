Gary P. Chase-Daniels, 52

Gary P. Chase-Daniels, 52

LOUDON — Gary Paul Chase-Daniels, 52, a resident of Loudon for the past 20 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Laconia on August 6, 1970, the son of Gary P. and Vivian L. (Chase) Daniels.

Gary was a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School, class of 1989 and went on to study the building trade industry at the Northeast Technical Institute in Bangor, Maine. He was currently employed as an NDT Technician for TiteFlex Aerospace in Laconia.

