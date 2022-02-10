SANBORNTON — Frank C. Ayer, 89, of Sanbornton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was the beloved husband of Ann Harding Ayer, his devoted wife of 67 years.
Frank was raised in Lexington, MA, with his brothers Calvin and William. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps and served in Korea. Upon his return, Frank enrolled in East Coast Aerotech and also obtained his pilot’s license. Frank went on to pursue a career as a pipe fitter with the United Association Local 537 in Boston, MA.
Frank was a loving father and husband who will be deeply missed by Peter and Michelle Ayer of Wilmington, MA, Thomas Ayer and his late wife Karen of Burlington, MA, Bruce Ayer and his wife Robbin, of Reading, MA, Susan and Yaron Kaminski of Baltimore, MD. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Frank and Jess, Jonathan and Meghan, Thomas and Ashley, Timothy and Angeline, Kenneth and the late Daniel, Leah, Samuel, Kyle, Ethan, Raeanne, and Zachary. Frank also leaves great- grandchildren, Wesley, Elaina, and Declan.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Appalachian Project at ChristianApp.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
