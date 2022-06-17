BELMONT — Frances Sanborn, 69, of Belmont, died at her home on June 10, 2022 from a long-term illness. She was surrounded by friends and family.
Fran was a very loving person. She would help anyone who needed it. Fran was a great mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend. She worked at Molex up until her illness got worse.
Fran is survived by her children, Tammy Sanborn of Belmont, Donald Sanborn III of Laconia, and Cornelius Sanborn of Belmont. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Schweizer of Englewood, FL, Phyllis Beauvais of Manchester, and Nancy Huckins of Gilford; her brother, Philip Shaw of Hartford, CT; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joseph Sanborn and his three children Karter and Jaxxen, Travis Sanborn and his son Stanley, Chloe Sanborn and her son Grayson, and Kenneth Sanborn and Devon Sanborn.
Fran is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Donald Sanborn; and her two sisters, Florence Cilley and Tammie Sanborn.
There will be a graveside service for family at a later date.
The family asks that if you wish to send flowers, send them to 21 Mountain View Terrace, Belmont, NH, for Fran’s memorial garden.
