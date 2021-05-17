LACONIA — Florence "Flossie" Irene Turcotte, 80, of Lafayette Street, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her home after a courageous battle with non-small cell lung cancer surrounded by her loving family.
Flossie was born on May 6, 1941, in Laconia, the daughter of George DeHart Sr. and Mary (Peavey) DeHart.
Flossie worked for Family Dollar for the past 20 years. When she wasn't working, she spent her free time crocheting, making tons of blankets for friends and family.
Flossie is survived by her partner of 42 years, Robert King; four sons, Troy Turcotte and his wife Bobbijo of Belmont, Russell Dame Jr. of Belmont, Richard Turcotte Jr., and his wife Angela of Florida, and Ronald Dame and his wife Sheila of Plymouth; a daughter, Debby Bourdeau of Laconia; two sisters, Nancy Mooney and her husband Arthur of Belmont, and Lena Williams and her husband Tony of Belmont; her beloved 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and her 10 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Flossie was predeceased by her husband, Richard Turcotte Sr.; a sister, Mary Bressi; and two brothers, George DeHart Jr. and Robert DeHart.
The family wants to thank Flossie's eldest grandchild, Lori Morrill, for taking such great care of her for the past five years. We couldn't have gotten through this without you Lori.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Memorial Calling Hours will take place on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
