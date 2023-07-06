GILFORD — Gilford High School alumni and town residents are mourning the death of Faith Rupert, the founder and longtime director of the school’s noted theater program, who died June 26. Rupert, 92, taught theater, English and public speaking in Gilford from 1978 until 1994, leading students and community members in staging dozens of plays and Broadway musicals. Less known to her neighbors was her work, in the 1960s, for America’s Civil Rights Movement.

Under Rupert, Gilford’s theater program won awards and became a prominent host of local, state and New England-wide theater festivals. Beyond public notice for her stage productions — and professional careers of some of her students in theater, film or television — “Faith’s impact was huge in the lives of thousands of high school students” in New Hampshire and New Jersey, where she also taught, said Scott Piddington, who has been technical director for 45 years at Gilford High’s theater.

