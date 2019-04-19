MEREDITH — Evenor Kosartes Varsames died at Concord Hospice from heart failure on April 15, 2019.
She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Nov. 10, 1919, to Sophia and John Kosartes.
She was a 60-year resident of Meredith and loved the lake, her dog, fine food, music from the ’40s, Downton Abby, Gone with the Wind and other classics. Politics she found interesting and watched the evening news nightly and read newspapers and debates.
Evenor was the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back.
She spent too much time dealing with adversity and pressure, yet she showed class and style when most would be crushed.
She is survived by sons Adam and John, and a sister, Charlotte.
Gone but not forgotten — Farewell — Happy trails until we meet again.
Any donations should be in her name to the Wildlife Conservation Network-Save the Elephants Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.