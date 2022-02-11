Erma Irene Lovering, 88

DANBURY — Erma Irene (Dicey) Lovering, 88, of Danbury, was born on March 4, 1933 to Jess and Jennie (Cate) Dicey. She passed peacefully on February 2, 2022.
Erma was known for her loving, kind and gentle ways and was always called a “sweetheart.” To know her was to love her. On Saturday mornings for many years she could be found at home in the kitchen whipping up a batch of her famous homemade donuts. When not baking or bird watching, she spent time with her family and especially adored her many grandchildren who brought her endless hours of pleasure. She was undoubtedly a wonderful family woman and admired by all. You never left after a visit without some treat in your hand.
Erma was pre-deceased by her loving husbands, Edward Phelps and Edward E. Lovering; and by siblings Carl, Clyde, Ralph and Lois.
She leaves behind her loving sister, Audrey Ford of Danbury; her nine children, son, Mark Phelps and his wife Deb; daughter, Nancy (Phelps) Hayward and her husband Ed; son, Charles Phelps and his wife Judy; daughter, Lillis (Phelps) Dimond and her husband Robin; son Timothy Sturtevant and his partner Marcello Rossa; daughter, Ann (Sturtevant) Cormier and her partner Jack; daughter, Brenda (Sturtevant) Seibel and her husband Phil; son, Thomas Sturtevant and his wife Bernie; and daughter, Juanita (Sturtevant) Murray and her partner James Sawicki. Erma was blessed to have 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Family was her pride and joy. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all. We find comfort in our hearts that our Angel on earth is still fulfilling her haloed duties in Heaven.
There will be no calling hours or service at Erma’s request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of one’s choosing.
