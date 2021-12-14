FREMONT — Elizabeth G. DeMeo of Gilford, NH, wife of Thomas DeMeo (predeceased), died on November 25, 2021 of advanced Alzheimers at the Poplin Way nursing facility in Fremont, NH.
Born on December 19, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY, Beth was the daughter of the late Ernest and Regina Kreutz and older sister to Irene (Knupp) of Madison, WI. Also known in her younger years as Lizzie, Beth was proud of her NYC roots and loved to recall summers with her family at Rockaway Point.
Beth and Tom were devoted and doting partners for 54 years and are survived by their four children, Thomas E. DeMeo and his wife Sharon, Laura J. Davies and her husband Chris, Melissa Larson and her husband Sten, and Jenny Elizabeth Venezia and her husband Lewis. They are also survived by eight grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth Davies, Jeffrey T. Davies, Sarah E. Davies, Hope B. Larson, Reed T. Larson, Natalie R. Larson, Ryan C. Venezia and Ava Elizabeth Venezia.
Beth was a trained and natural artist who found and appreciated beauty in simple things all around her and created beauty as a passion, whether by making clothes, costumes, decor, gardens or relationships. She and Tom made homes in New York, the Midwest and Massachusetts before moving to New Hampshire for retirement. In her free time, Beth loved to cook, bake, craft and most especially to visit her children and grandchildren who live in southern NH and MA. She will be greatly missed by many, and most especially by her family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18 at 11 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church on Potter Hill Road in Gilford, NH. A coffee hour will immediately follow the service in the church hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.