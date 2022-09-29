LINCOLN — Edwin A. Peterson Sr., 72, of Lincoln, died Tuesday September 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by family.
Born Tuesday, October 25, 1949, in Brockton, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Oscar E. Peterson and Rita (Montagano) Peterson.
Edwin was educated and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts and moved to Lincoln in April 2001, where he has resided for the past 21 years.
Edwin worked for 22 years as an auto technician for Barboza Enterprises until he retired to Lincoln, where he and his family owned their own business in the hospitality industry.
Edwin was an avid fan of classic cars, coin collecting and vintage Coca-Cola memorabilia. He loved traveling, camping, fishing, spending time with his family and sharing the many stories of his life with others.
Edwin is predeceased by his siblings, the late Carol-Ann Choolfain, and John D. Peterson Sr.; and his nephew, Dennis (Denny) Choolfain.
Edwin was the loving husband of 53 years to Joyce L. (Weeks) Peterson, and survived by his children, Edwin A. Peterson Jr., Russell J. Peterson, Shawn A. Peterson, Kristin N. Peterson and Ryan A. Peterson; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Jane Gill, Joan Sullivan, Susan Peterson, Sharon Peterson, Elaine Simmons, and Marie Manning; and many nieces, and nephews.
Visitation hours will take place on Sunday, October 2, from 1-3 p.m. in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, NH 03264.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, October 3, at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Parish, Saint Matthews Church, 11 School St., Plymouth, NH 03264. The Rev. Mark Dollard, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Blair Cemetery in Campton, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, re honored to assist the Peterson family with their arrangements. For more, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
