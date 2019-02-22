MOULTONBOROUGH — With heavy hearts, the family of Dr. Richard J. “Doc” Abbott announces his passing at the age of 87. He was surrounded by family and died in the comfort of his home on Feb. 18, 2019, with the much-loved pets by his side.
Dick, affectionately known as “Doc,” has lived in Moultonborough for the last 38 years, and previously lived in Sutton and Grafton, Massachusetts. He was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, son of the late George L. and Annie Laurie (Wells) Abbott.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Helen F (Johnson); his son, Richard J. Jr.; and his brothers, George W. and wife Dorothy and Robert M. Abbott.
Doc is survived by his daughter, Deborah, and her husband, Henry Holmgren, of Worcester, Massachusetts; son Scott of Vero Beach, Florida; and daughter Lynne Maynard Francolini of Millbury, Massachusetts. He was a much-loved “Bubba” to Jonathan and Christopher Maynard, Renee Francolini, and numerous other unrelated children. He leaves his wonderful and loving companion, Helen Spets; brothers-in-law Paul Johnson and Dave Johnson and his wife, Julie; sister-in-law Donna Theriault and husband Paul; much-loved nieces and nephews; and innumerable dear friends and former clients. In addition, he leaves his loving furry friends, Josh, Michaela, Roxie, Millie, and the "fishies.”
Dick graduated from Grafton High School and Worcester Academy postgrad, attended the University of Connecticut, graduated from Cornell University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in 1957, and attended innumerable educational symposiums thoughout the world.
From his graduation until 1980, he practiced by the side of his older brother, George. They ran a large practice in Worcester, Massachusetts, focusing mainly on small animals. Doc’s primary emphasis was in orthopedics. He was known and respected throughout New England for his surgical skills, especially after attending a postgraduate course in Switzerland. In 1981, he moved to Moultonborough, where he opened a solo practice, “Meadow Pond Animal Clinic.” After selling that practice, he continued to do “relief” work until the age of 75.
From the age of five, his passion for every type of animal was profound, and he knew his calling was to become a veterinarian. Over the years, he has treated a myriad of animals, to include lions, snakes, mountain lions, skunks, bears, and those from The Ecotarium Science Center. He always said it was the profession of his choice; one that he loved and found to be extremely rewarding. Doc never regretted one moment of his long and illustrious career.
From an early age, Dick developed a true appreciation for the outdoors. He began his lifetime love affair with fishing at the age of 7. He was an accomplished fly fisherman (who tied his own flies), and traveled the world seeking the “ultimate catch.” In addition to fishing, he loved to travel, read, hunt, swim, camp, boat, and downhill, cross-country, and water ski. Dick even skydived to celebrate his 65th birthday, and snow skied until he was 82.
He was an avid gardener and took great pride in his flower and vegetable gardens, which were beyond compare and admired by many. He was passionate about everything that he did and loved nothing more than sharing those passions with his children and grandchildren.
Doc was a diehard New England sports fan of all sports, but especially football and Tom Brady. For 15 years, he and his brother, George, were Patriots season-ticket holders with their wives. These were the days when they did not win and a Super Bowl was not even feasible. After relocating to New Hampshire, on game day, you could find him in his recliner, dressed head to toe in “Patriots regalia,” “tailgate lunch” (to include the martinis) and a phone so he could discuss the different ref calls with grandson Jonathan, brother George, and numerous other “Patriots followers.” The hooting, hollering and whistle-blowing could always be heard for miles around.
Every community that Doc lived in was blessed to have him as a resident. He was generous with donating his time in any capacity, from school building committees to scholarship committees, just to name a few. Doc especially liked being a “caregiver” to people in town. He was a selfless man who spent more than 60 years in the Kiwanis Club (Worcester and Meredith), having twice served as their president in New Hampshire, and having earned the esteemed “Kiwanian of the Year” award twice. He was a lifetime and honor roll member of the American Veterinary Medical Assoc., a former member of Beta Omega Tau Sigma fraternity, and a member of Ducks Unlimited.
The world has lost an amazing individual. He was dedicated to his entire family. Doc was dignified, hardworking, honest, intelligent, generous, a faithful friend, distinguished gentleman with integrity and strong morals. More importantly, we have lost the best "Dad" and “Bubba” anyone could ever hope for. He will forever be remembered with so much love and laughter by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Cheers to a long and happy life well lived!
A memorial service honoring his life will take place at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church on Monday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. Disposition of his remains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and to honor his legacy, please consider a donation to the Central NH VNA & Hospice; 780 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
