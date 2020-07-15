Dorothy Swisher was called Home on July 13, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Dot was born on October 9, 1930 in Pawtucket, RI, the daughter of John and Julia (Becker) Mullen. She would attend Pawtucket schools and would later go on to be a member of the first graduating class of the Rhode Island School of Nursing in 1951. Her compassion and gentle nature was a gift to anyone she cared for throughout her long career as a nurse.
Dot met her husband Herman in 1954 and they married and moved to California where they welcomed their daughter in 1963. She would live in California until moving to New Hampshire in 1988 to raise her granddaughter.
Dot’s most cherished role was Mother and later her role as Nana. Forever the procrastinator she would be found up all night at her sewing machine the night before an event or holiday finishing up that doll, skating costume or Easter dress. But, she never disappointed and it was always there in the morning. Nana Swish as she became known by many could always be found in the stands cheering at countless volleyball or basketball games. She loved to watch the kids and her voice was always easily recognizable in even the biggest crowds. Anyone who knew Dot would learn from her, not just through her words, but by her example. She taught us to see the good in people and if they didn’t see it themselves, show them. And most importantly to never give up on anything or anyone you love.
Dot was predeceased by her husband of 47 years Herman Swisher; her parents, John and Julia Mullen; brother, Gil Mullen; and sister, Marjorie Baker.
She is survived by her Daughter Deborah of St. Augustine FL; her grandchildren, Tawnia, Jessica, Brian, Kenneth and Adam; she also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren.
Dot’s smile and sass will be missed for years to come and selfless way she lived and loved will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff of Mountain Ridge in Franklin particularly nurses Tara and Shelly for their wonderful care provided for Dot especially in her final months.
