LACONIA — Dorothy Ann Fennell-Morse (Dottie), 76, of Gilford, NH, passed away January 22, 2021, at St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Born in Somerville, MA, on September 12, 1944, she was raised on Bunker Hill in Charlestown, MA, where she attended Catholic School before moving to Gilford, NH, where she attended and graduated Laconia High School (Class of 1963).
Dottie worked at LRGHealthcare in central scheduling which she loved. She would say her favorite job was working at IGA in Laconia in the meat department right after high school. Dorothy was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her father Edward Fennell Sr. and her mother Dorothy Mae (Bezanson); siblings, Robert Fennell, Edward Fennell Jr., Winifred Killeen, John Ranahan Jr. and Bernard Ranahan Sr.
She is survived and dearly missed by her daughter Ann Marie Morse of Gilford, NH, and her grandson Joshua R. Morse of Gilford, NH. Dottie had many nieces and nephews who adored her and knew "not to swear around Aunt Dottie." She had so many friends and family that couldn't help but love her caring heart.
Dorothy touched everyone she knew with her loving soul. She would give to someone just because they needed it. She loved being a mother and most of all a grandmother. She used to wake her grandson up at midnight when he was little, grab some hot chocolate to go sit outside and watch the meteors fall. She would never let anyone say goodbye, always "so long, love you." So long for now, we love you and will miss you dearly.
A private memorial service/burial will be scheduled at a later date.
