NEW DURHAM — Dorothy A. Ellison, 89, of New Durham, passed away on February 24, 2022.
Dorothy was born April 13, 1932 to William A. Yonge Sr. and Emily D. (Timmons) Yonge. She was raised in Danvers and graduated with honors from Danvers High School in 1949. After graduation, Dorothy was employed by United Shoe Machinery Corporation in Beverly, MA.
Dorothy married Richard Porter in 1953. They moved to Alton in December of 1960. She remained living on Main Street after Richard's passing in 1973 and continued raising their four children. She married Stewart Ellison January 15, 1981, and in 1984 they moved to New Durham. They were married for 15 years, until his passing December 1, 1996.
Dorothy was a member of the Alton Community Church since 1967, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and being a member of The Women's Christian Fellowship.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. She walked and rode her bike many miles through the years, usually accompanied by one of her treasured friends. She enjoyed being outdoors and working in the woods. She worked in the lunch room at Alton Central School for 17 years and retired in 1997.
She is preceded in death by her husbands; her granddaughter, Rikki Jean Porter; her brother, William A. Yonge Jr.; her sister-in-law, Marion Yonge; her sister, Elizabeth Hayford and her husband Edmund and their son David; her younger sister, Irene Ashley and her husband Richard.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Stephen, Kevin, Cynthia and Richard Porter; grandchildren, Jessica Porter, Stephen Porter, Tabitha Moore, Daniel Gilbert and Courtney Gilbert; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Stewart's daughters, Eileen Carr and Susan Levesques, as well as their children and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Alton Community Church on Church Street in Alton.
