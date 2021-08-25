Doris M. Fugere, 71

LACONIA — Doris Marie Fugere, 71, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on August 24, 2021, after a brief illness.
Doris was born on March 16, 1950, in Laconia, NH, the daughter of the late Jacqueline and John R. O’Shea.
Doris was a lifelong resident of Laconia and enjoyed Bingo, baseball, her dog Jayden, and spending time with her sister, Donna, as well as frequent visits from Linda and April.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Vallat; three grandchildren, Chelsey Gifford, CJ Smith, and Cameron Lyons; two great-grandchildren, Rylee Grace Gifford and Remy Charles Gifford; three sisters, Donna Leighton and her husband Alan, Carol Drouin and her husband Wayne, and Tina O’Shea and her fiancé Michael Blanchard; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her son-in-law, Charlie Smith.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family Graveside Service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Doris’ name be made to NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.