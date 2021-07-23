Doris Luther Smith, 91, beloved wife of 65 years to Palmer Smith, passed away July 17, 2021, at home, with family by her side.
Dorrie was born April 27, 1930 in Hadlyme, Connecticut to the late Justin and Mildred Luther. She was the oldest of four daughters.
Dorrie graduated from the University of Connecticut and taught Home Economics for several years in Fairfield, Connecticut. She married in 1954 and raised her family in Darien, Connecticut where she was an active volunteer in the community, schools, Girl Scouts, and Darien Congregational Church. She worked at a Montessori preschool, several banks, and the Brinks Company once her children were older.
Summers were spent in New Hampshire, on Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, surrounded by many friends and relatives. Hiking, backpacking with kids, canoeing, entertaining, and beach-going were favorite island pastimes. For many years, they visited Newport, Rhode Island for a spring get-a-way with friends and family.
Dorrie enjoyed sewing her family’s clothes, interior decorating, gardening, cooking, reading, and ensuring that everyone was happy. Dorrie and Palmer enjoyed traveling around the country, visiting friends and family, exploring National Parks and new places, and learning about local history and culture.
Dorrie and Palmer moved to Center Harbor 24 years ago to be closer to grandchildren and the island cabin. She was active with the Center Harbor Congregational Church, the Center Harbor Historical Society, neighborhood Gal Pals and her grandchildren’s activities.
In addition to her husband, Palmer, she is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Kim Sperry (Ed) of Meredith, New Hampshire and Tona Mortensen (Kent) of Oceanside, Oregon. She is survived by four grandchildren, Tor and Kelsey Mortensen, Justin Sperry, and Taylor Sperry (Kathleen) and also her two sisters, Grace Tanguay and Laura McClure. She was predeceased by her sister Virginia Swan.
An outside memorial service will be held at the Center Harbor Congregational Church on August 7th at 10 a.m.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.