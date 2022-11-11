Domenico J. DeFlumeri Jr., 85

ALTON BAY — Domenico John DeFlumeri Jr. of Alton Bay, formerly of Everett, Massacusetts, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness on November 2, 2022, at the age of 85.
Domenic was born and raised in Everett, Massachusetts, and graduated from Everett High School. He served as a police officer for 36 years and was a corporal in the Army.
Domenic was the beloved husband of Catherine for 40 years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth. He is also survived by his brother Carmen. He was the cherished father to his children, Richard and his wife Maryanne, John and his wife Cheryl, Patricia, Janet and her husband Scott; and a mentor and Papa Pal to his grandchildren, Ricky and his wife Kaylan, Stephen and his wife Brittany, Christopher, Nicholas, Matthew and his wife Charlene, Jocelyn, Jillian, and his great-grandchildren, Hailey, Connor and Owen.
Domenic found endless joy in the time spent with his family and his treasured dog, Bingo, at his home in Alton Bay, Lake Winnipesauke, where so many wonderful memories were made. He loved telling stories and often added a comical element to his conversations. His favorite place to gather was his three seasons porch which overlooked the beautiful lake. He would share words of wisdom to everyone who had the pleasure of pulling up a chair next to him. His last conversation with his grandchildren was to instill in them how important family is.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 27, from 1-5 p.m. at the American Legion, 164 Wolfeboro Hwy., Alton. All are welcome to come by to pay their respects, have a bite to eat and reminisce about Domenic.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests making a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northern New England Chapter, 20 Trafalgar Square, Suite 447, Nashua, NH 03063 (please include Domenic's name in check memo) in honor of his great-granddaughter, Hailey.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Domenic's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
