Domenico J. DeFlumeri Jr., 85

ALTON BAY — Domenico John DeFlumeri Jr. of Alton Bay, formerly of Everett, Massacusetts, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness on November 2, 2022, at the age of 85.

Domenic was born and raised in Everett, Massachusetts, and graduated from Everett High School. He served as a police officer for 36 years and was a corporal in the Army.

