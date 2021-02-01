Dolores Lougee Hudson died on January 21, 2021. She was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on July 18, 1929.
She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ralph Roundy Hudson.
She is survived by two sisters, Norma Joan Slifer in Atlanta, Georgia (husband Chuck and daughters Jean and Anne), and Rosamond VanDuyne in Bedford, New Hampshire (husband Don and son John).
She was the matriarch of the large Hudson family, including her five children: Mary Leota (Donald Sowder), Anne-Louise (Bob Todd), Margaret Alice (Ed Seitz), Rochelle (John Robinson), and Ralph Roundy Jr. (Donna). Grandchildren are Andrea (Marvin Slaton), Heather (John Nutt), Anna-Lisa Todd, Joel Todd, Vicky (Joshua McGee), and Stephen Hudson. Great-grandchildren are Judah, Isaiah, and Lydiah Slaton, and Lilah and Colton Nutt.
Dolly will be remembered as a steadfast wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to raising her family.
Our mother will be interred at a later date at The Amelia Veterans Cemetery with our father.
