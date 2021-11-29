Diane Pomeroy was a caring mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away at home unexpectedly on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Diane was born in Munich, Germany where her father was stationed. As a child she was able to travel around to many different areas including Alaska, Canada, and Nahant, Massachusetts before settling in New Hampshire.
Diane attended Interlakes High School in Meredith, NH, where she graduated in 1987. Later on in life she obtained her Associate degree in Microcomputer Applications.
She took great pride in studying genealogy. She thoroughly enjoyed researching her family and friends' family history. She enjoyed art, history, and a wide variety of music. She loved her cat, Tipsy and loved spending time with her friends, especially Maureen who she grew very close with.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Christopher and Samantha Ambrose of Meredith, NH; her parents, Richard and Lucy (Sears) Pomeroy of Wakefield, NH; her brother and wife, Rick and Crystal Pomeroy of Wakefield, NH; her grandmother, Calantha Sears of Nahant, MA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Laconia Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff from Laconia Housing and LRVNA for the warm and loving care that they provided Diane.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth is assisting the family with the arrangements.
