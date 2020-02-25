FRANKLIN — Diane Miller Beaudet passed peacefully on Feb. 21, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends over the past six months as she fought a courageous battle with ALS.
Diane had a fierceness about her that was unwavering. She always adapted and overcame any obstacle in her way. She helps define what a strong, independent, nonjudgmental, generous, devoted, loving mother is. She closed her book of life on earth because she had business to tend to elsewhere, someone else needed her more.
She was born in Cherry Point, North Carolina, to her parents, Gerald P. Beaudet and Anita L. Fredette. She grew up on River Street in Franklin with her parents and her six siblings, Karen, Richard, Bonita, Jerry, Brenda, and Robbie Beaudet.
She married her high school sweetheart, David Miller, in 1972. They had two loving children, but she was also a second mother to many.
She was very close to her children and their spouses, daughter Lisa (Miller) Bridges and son-in-law Michael Bridges of Sanbornton, and her son, David Miller Jr. and Becky Goltz of Apollo Beach, Florida.
Her amazing grandbabies Libby and Knox Bridges and Tristan and Noah Miller were her shining stars. The love she had for her family and her CATS was immeasurable.
She was a Home Depot employee for the last 18 years. She was the voice, the sign-maker, the chef, and a second mother to many coworkers. Prior to Home Depot, she worked at Polyclad. In the late ’80s, she and Dave operated and owned several local restaurants, including The High Noon Cafe, The Wooden Carpet, and The Copper Kettle, her favorite being The Wooden Carpet.
In closing, Diane had a good life. The love she put out there is the love and support she got back. To know her was to love her even during those times you did not see eye-to-eye. She had her own way of viewing things that she not only shared freely but stood by no matter what others thought! She was one of a kind, who may be gone, but will not be forgotten.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Diane on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Franklin Elks Lodge, 2-6 p.m.
Donations in memory of Diane may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Diane’s family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
