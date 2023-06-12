Dennis N. Fontaine, 75 

HUDSON — Dennis Nelson Fontaine, 75, died May 30, surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer.
He was the loving husband of Denise Isabelle (Morency) Fontaine, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
He was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Laconia, the eldest son of the late Richard Paul Fontaine and Joan Nelson Fontaine. Dennis was a graduate of Laconia High School class of 1965 and a graduate of New Hampshire Technical School class of 1967, Concord. Dennis was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran (staff sergeant), serving during the Vietnam conflict from November 1967 — August 1971. His AFFC was a crypto maintenance technician stationed at Griffiss AFB and Kenai, Alaska, Wildwood Air Station.
Dennis was a field service engineer for Burroughs Corporation in Manchester, and Northeast Electronics in Concord. He was a networks marketing/program manager for Digital Equipment Corporation/Compaq Corporation for 25 years. He was the product development manager for Digital's "DF" Modems and "DFM" Multiplexers for Accessories Catalog Group and Network's product life cycle manager for Compaq. Dennis was the program manager for many of Digital's corporate trade shows. He was the QA assistant for Industrial Calibration and Service in Hudson for 15 years.
In 2004, Dennis fulfilled a lifelong dream by being the general contractor on his vacation/retirement home in Pittsburg, overlooking the First Connecticut Lake. This home has been a passion for both, his son Ronald and himself. The family has snowmobiled in that area for many years.
Dennis is survived by his loving family, his wife Denise Fontaine of Hudson; daughters, Camie Smith and son-in-law, Brian White; and grandsons, Payton Godbois and Trenton Godbois of Bedford; Marcie Lynn Fontaine and son-in-law, Ken Corcoran with granddaughter Shailagh Corcoran and grandson Brady Corcoran of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; son, Ronald Pierre Fontaine of Litchfield and Pittsburg.
His parents, his brother, Gerald Allen Fontaine, and sister Brenda Jean Fontaine predeceased Dennis.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
