LACONIA — On Friday, May 14 2021, Dennis James Mudgett of Laconia, NH, long-time resident of Meredith NH, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. He was the son of Elisha “Pete” Mudgett and Myrtle (Fennell) Mudgett.
Dennis leaves behind his wife, Norma (McGuigan) Mudgett; his children, Michael Mudgett of Moultonborough, Annette Ryan of Gilford, Kevin Mudgett of Pembroke, and Michele Bushnell of Gilmanton. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and tow great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers, Wayne Mudgett and David Mudgett; and sisters, Gail Hewitt, Kathy Rossbach, and Nancy Alfonso. He is predeceased by his brother, Keith Mudgett.
Dennis was born on September 28, 1936 in Sandwich, NH. He graduated from Meredith High School, Class of 1955. After high school he attended college in Boston for a short time, but ultimately decided to return to his roots in Meredith to make a living. He was married to his high-school sweetheart Norma in 1957. He was a reservist in the Marines. He worked several years in the local Mill — now known to many as “Mills Falls Marketplace.” He worked side jobs painting and helped his father-in-law with his farm and chicken barn — now known as “Twin Barns Brewery.” Determined to succeed, he taught himself electronics and then started a Television repair shop from scratch. He ran this business from 1961 to 1983 and Mudgett’s TV will be remembered by many people in the area.
Dennis will be remembered fondly by the many people whose lives were touched by his kindness and generosity. His interests were diverse and many, from golfing and tennis, to snowmobiling and billiards. He was a true “Jack of all trades” — building his first home in Meredith in 1958, and later, building his television repair shop. There was nothing that he could not do. He was a tenacious worker, working several jobs while teaching himself electronics and starting his own television repair business.
He was very active with his family and the community, camping and coaching little league baseball for years. He was a member of both the American Legion and the Laconia Elks.
His passion for summertime gardening and lawn care was surpassed only by his fondness of ice cream. In fact, he was well known for sending family members out for dozens of “Buster-Bars” at a time from the local Dairy Queen.
He will also be remembered as a survivor. When he was only 40 years of age, he survived a serious accidental fall from a rooftop while working at a height of over 60 feet. His long-term battle to recover from this and learn how to live with the disability and pain was perhaps one of his most amazing accomplishments. Those who knew him well will be forever inspired by his positive determination in the face of such adversity.
His wife of 64 years, Norma, when asked of how to describe him simply said “One of a kind”… truer words have never been said. May his soul rest in peace.
A graveside service will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith, on Friday, June 11th, at 11 a.m. Msgr. Gerald Belanger, pastor o Saint Charles Borromeo Church, will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family.
