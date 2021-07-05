NORTHFIELD — David M. Simonds, 40, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his home. He was born in Franklin, NH on April 11, 1981 the son of Edna Simonds. He resided in the Lakes Region all of his life, Belmont, Tilton, Sanbornton and most recently Northfield. He was a hard worker who owned and operated Dave Simonds Logging. When he wasn’t working in the woods you could find Dave-o home organizing his many “Treasures” he called them which he picked up on the roadside, Town landfill or someone simply dropped off at his place as they knew he’d like it. His motto was one man’s junk is another’s treasure! It was a real treat just to look around at how he organized and displayed his Treasures, like walking into a prided New England Museum.
His passions included being in the outdoors either working or playing, he enjoyed metal scrapping, boating, canoeing, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a long time member of the Mohawk Trail Riders Snowmobile Club of Sanbornton & New Hampton. He enjoyed working on the Trails in the fall to prepare for snow and was one of our most valuable Groomer operators putting in countless hours each season grooming our trails to perfection.
He was predeceased by his mother Edna May (Simonds) Cupples on September 2, 2006.
He is survived by his sister, Christy M. Simonds and her children, Alexis and Jared Moore, and Lily Carter of Hill; and several cousins, extended family.
He was an amazing Brother, and to his Nieces & Nephew “Unkie” & Friend.
There will be a Memorial service held on Saturday, July 17 at his residence, 50 Mt. Tugg Road, Northfield at 1 p.m.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Simonds family.
