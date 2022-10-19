PALM BEACH SHORES, Florida — Corey Michael Embree, 44, of Palm Beach Shores, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2022. He was known throughout his life for his personality, his sense of adventure, and his willingness to serve others.

After graduating from Franklin High School, where he received the award as the most improved graduate, he worked at BJ’s, fitting people for their new glasses. Corey obtained his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying between Laconia and Martha’s Vineyard. At the same time, he became proficient at skydiving. Because of his lifelong love of ocean diving, he travelled to California to attend a commercial diving school in San Pedro. He then worked for a short time for a company that serviced oil platforms and other sites in the Gulf near New Orleans, Louisiana, but a serious accident ended his career in commercial diving.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.