LACONIA — Clifford John Pickard of Laconia died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home in Franklin, N.H. Clifford was born July 13, 1962, to Clematis (Lawrence) Pickard and Walter Henry John Pickard.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Jonathan, Diamond and Raymond Pickard, as well as the love of his life, Susan Boutin.
He is survived by his sister, Heidi (Pickard) Reed; and his brother, Jesse Pickard. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles, as well as nieces and nephews.
Cliff lived most of his life in Laconia, moving to Franklin in his later years. He enjoyed camping, flea markets, auctions and Nascar as well as obtaining Nascar collectibles. He also collected matchbox cars. Clifford lived a simple life often referring to himself as a hermit. Family was very important to Cliff as well as his many friends. Cliff worked in logging in his younger years and many handyman jobs. He was a jack of all trades you might say. He was also available to help his uncle Mont (or as Cliff affectionately called him Uncle Buck) on the farm as well as his scrap metal business.
A graveside service will he held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Baptist Road, in Canterbury, NH, on Saturday, September 11, at noon. There will also be a celebration of his life at that time. Services will be officiated by Eugenia Clark (his Aunt Gina).
