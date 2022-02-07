Claire D. Benedix, 95

HOLDERNESS — Claire D. (Friedrich) Benedix, 95, of Holderness, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on January 23, 2022.
Claire was born in Lawrence, MA on April 20, 1926, the daughter of Clara (Schiller) and Erich Friedrich. She spent her early years in Lawrence MA, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1943.
On June 19, 1949, she married Harold (Bennie) Benedix and together they had two children, Glenn and Gary. She was employed by Western Electric where she enjoyed many good years and developed lifelong friendships. During this time, she lived at Little Island Pond in Pelham, before moving to Holderness, to enjoy her retirement and be close to the family’s passion, skiing. During retirement, she and Bennie took great pleasure in driving throughout the US in their motor home. Of all their travels, coming home to NH and spending time in the Mount Washington valley camping at Dolly Copp Campground in the shadows of the Presidential Range, remained their favorite. She loved being with her family and if that meant skiing, hiking, camping, or spending time at the lake, she was there. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Lawrence, MA.
Claire is survived by her son, Gary Benedix of Campton; daughter-in-law, Ellie Monroe of Dracut MA; brother-in-law, Raymond Benedix and his wife Anne of Lawrence, MA; grandchildren, Matthew Benedix, Christine Patronick and Erich Benedix; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Benedix, Benjamin Patronick, Miles Patronick, Katherine Benedix; and many nieces and nephews.
Claire is predeceased by her parents, Clara and Erich Friedrich; son, Glenn Benedix; grandson, Nicholas Benedix; brother, Alfred Friedrich and his wife Beverly; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Howard and her husband Edward.
In lieu of flowers, donations in support of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center can be made in memory of Claire to the Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, PO Box 1637 Conway, NH 03818 or online at https://www.friendsoftuckermanravine.org/memory_of_nick.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To view Clair’s online book of memories go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
