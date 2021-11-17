Cindi A. St. Clair left this life on Friday, November 12, 2021, after succumbing to COVID-19 pneumonia.
She is survived by her daughter, Julia St. Clair-Voiers; sisters, Sandy St. Clair and Nicole Piscopo; brother, Charlie St. Clair; and her partner, Carl Rohacek and his children Ava and Zack. Cindi is also survived by many nephews and cousins and was preceded in death by her brother Ricky and parents Constance and Richard St. Clair.
Cindi was born in Laconia, NH, on August 27, 1955. She attended Laconia High School where she became interested in film and photography. Over the years, although she held several different jobs from bartending to retail store management, she remained passionate about photography and excelled at it.
In her mid-twenties, Cindi made her way to Boston and became interested in the vintage clothing business. While maintaining her interest in photography, she started a business as a vintage clothing dealer specializing in Hawaiian shirts, western wear, and clothing of the 40s, which she gathered from her exploration of every junk shop, thrift store, and yard sale from Boston to Santa Fe. She became well known and respected for her expertise, inventory, and good taste while exhibiting at textile shows and flea markets across the northeast.
In 1995, Cindi was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but she refused to let the disease define her life. A year later came the birth of her daughter, Julia, an event she described as the single most wonderful day of her life. Cindi and Julia moved to Kittery, Maine, and enjoyed life together until she suffered a seizure in September, 2010. Cindi endured losing her ability to walk and battled constant pain while trying to live life to the fullest.
Cindi had an incredible free spirit. She loved road trips, motorcycle rides, and driving her MGB with the top down. She had a deep appreciation for live music, folk art, and old films. Turner Classic Movies was constantly on in her home. She was also a lover of animals and nature and was an advocate for the protection of the planet. You couldn’t be around her without enduring a lecture about watching out for squirrels while driving or remembering to recycle a plastic bottle.
Cindi was also one to never mince words; if you asked her to tell you the truth about something, you’d better be sure you want to hear it. Artistic, creative, passionate and smart are all words that describe Cindi, and she passed these traits on to her daughter who she loved more than anyone. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. She was truly a remarkable woman and will not be forgotten.
A celebration of her life will be planned for the spring/summer of 2022. Donations can be made in Cindi’s name to the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, Maine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.