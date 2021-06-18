BRADFORD — Christopher R. Snow, 31, of Bradford NH, passed away on June 15, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Laconia, NH on March 12, 1990 and attended Laconia, Tilton and Kearsarge schools. He had lived in or around the Bradford area for 14 years. Chris had worked diligently for Amtech nine years. He had an amazing work ethic and could fix just about anything.
The things he loved most were landscaping, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, anything mechanical, just being outside, improving things all the time. He was always there for his family.
He will always be remembered for his sense of humor but treasured for his big heart and the love he had for his fiance, son+(baby) and family. His fiance meant everything to him, he loved her so fiercely. He had never been so happy, and he knew she was the one. He was an incredible father, their bond was so beautiful. Always bringing him on little adventures. He was honestly so great with kids, being an uncle fit him well too. A beloved and awesome brother, always so sweet and helpful, always there to help in any way he could. No one could give you a better hug. And of course, was a loving and amazing son. He was constantly wishing there could be more peace. And he had so much love for his cousins, uncles, aunts and all his grandparents, he loved his big family and always wanted people together. He was such a good soul.
He is predeceased by his grandmother, Donna Dayton. Chris is survived by his son, Oliver Snow and his fiancé, Molly Spencer (withchild); his mother, Ann Dayton Snow; his father and stepmother, Richard and Beatrice Snow; grandparents, Wayne and Patricia Snow, John Dayton, Elouise and Leonard VanGulick, Joan Gainer; two sisters, Hallie and Rylee Snow; brother-in-law, David Trybulski; three stepbrothers, Heath Gainer, Barry and Ryan McCourt; his nephews; Micah, Owen, Aj, Caden; his nieces; Aislyne, Charlotte, Hannah, Kalei. He leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, great uncles, cousins and many many friends. He truly cherished his entire family. And loved his friends just the same. So much love for everyone.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. in Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH with a gathering to follow at Family's home Laconia, NH. Contributions may be made to help pay for future expenses for his family. Please send to Molly Spencer, 15 Maple View Drive, Bradford, NH 03221.
