LACONIA — Charlotte Williams Neinas, 74, of Laconia, NH, died Tuesday, December 1, passing peacefully in her sleep after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
She was born July 2, 1946, to Sydney Messer Williams Jr. and Mary Hotchkiss Williams of Peterborough, New Hampshire. Charlotte was the middle of nine children and enjoyed a very active childhood surrounded by her large family, with much time spent on skis and on horseback.
A graduate of Peterborough High School, Colby Sawyer College, the University of New Hampshire, and Antioch New England, she began her professional career as a copyeditor and reporter for the Monadnock Ledger. Moving into development, she achieved great success as a fundraiser for the Dublin School, as well as Wheelock College and Suffolk University in Boston.
With her first husband, David A. Sobe, she raised two wonderful children in Peterborough, Elizabeth H. Sobe, now of Westford, MA, and Noah W. Sobe, now of Chicago, IL, and Harrisville, NH.
A high school study-abroad experience in France whetted a life-long interest in world travel, which led to Charlotte volunteering for Habit for Humanity in Hungary, and most recently was fulfilled in the loving companionship of her second husband, Frederick Neinas, MD. Charlotte and Fred met at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts and shared a love of the arts together. Their explorations of the world included summer pilgrimages to the coast of Maine, frequently with grandchildren in tow; hikes in the White Mountains, often with nieces, nephews, and cousins along; as well as journeys further afield, to China, Egypt, France, Greece, Poland, Switzerland, and the UK.
Charlotte is fondly remembered by all who knew her for the twinkle in her eye and the delight she took in the world — as well as the confidence she had in people and what she knew they could accomplish.
The Monadnock region of southwestern New Hampshire was dear to her across her life. A memorial service will be organized in Peterborough as soon as public health conditions permit.
She is survived with great love by her husband Fred; her children, Noah and Liz; her daughter-in-law, Amy; her grandchildren, Amelia, Philomena, Maisie, and Charlie; her surviving siblings, Sydney, Frank, Betsy, Jenny, Willard and George. Fred's daughters, Michelle and Nicole; along with their families; as well as Charlotte's many nieces and nephews remember her with great love.
Those wishing to celebrate Charlotte and all she gave to those around her may want to consider a donation to The Dublin School to help establish a fund in her honor to support international learning, at 18 Lehmann Way, Dublin, NH 03444.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.