Charles R. Braxton, 76

MEREDITH- Charles Randolph Braxton, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. "Chuck" was born in New York on October 1, 1945 to Winston and Marjorie Braxton of DeWitt, New York. He received a BSENG with honors from Princeton University and held an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Chuck was a realtor with Roche Realty Group in Meredith for many years. Due to his overwhelming love for the outdoors, he focused on land sales of all size acreage throughout New Hampshire. Prior to his real estate career, he was Northeast region Vice President for Duke Energy's energy services affiliate as well as an employee of Niagara Mohawk.
Chuck had a strong commitment to the natural environment. He was President of the Windy Waters Conservancy and a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Society for the Protection of NH Forests as well as the White Mountain Gateway Economic Development Corporation. He was a Credentialed Cooperative Director and had earned the NRECA Board Leadership Certificate.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Maggie and their three adored grandchildren, Anthony, Alanna and Aaliyah Robinson. He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Bree Louise Robinson.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date.
A donation in memory of Chuck may be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club at https://www.outdoors.org/.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.