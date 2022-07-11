ASHLAND — Chad Michael Lowell-Kaza, 48, died on June 7, 2022, from complications of diabetes.
Chad was born on January 8, 1974, on Wurtsmith Airforce Base in Oscoda, MI. He spent most of his childhood in Ashland, NH. He attended Ashland Elementary School and graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 1992. After graduating high school, Chad served in the United States Navy from 1992-1996. He was a chef on the USS Honolulu (SSN-718) and was the proud recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal while serving on this submarine. Chad loved his time in the Navy and often referred to those years as some of the best years of his life. After leaving the Navy, Chad worked as a chef in restaurants in Florida, New Hampshire, and Oregon.
Those who knew Chad will always remember his deep love and extensive knowledge of music. He loved all genres of music, but he especially loved the Dropkick Murphys. He loved live music and spent most summers going to concerts. He loved hosting BBQ’s, bonfires and having drinks with family and friends. He also loved to go fishing. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh, but most importantly, he had a gentle and kind heart.
Chad is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Anne Knowlton-Kaza; his grandparents, Marjorie and Donald Knowlton; and grandparents, Bernice and Bernard Lowell.
He is survived by his father Bernard “Buddy” Lowell; his stepmother, Georgie Lowell; his sisters, Cindy Kaza and Caitlin Lowell; his brother, Andy Lowell; and his nephew, Zachary Lowell. He is also survived by his stepfather, Paul Kaza, who he remained close to until his death, even though Dorothy and Paul divorced many years ago.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street in Ashland, followed by a reception at “The Nest” inside The Common Man restaurant in Ashland from 1-5 p.m.
Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chad’s name can be made to the United States Navy Memorial (www.navymemorial.org). For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
