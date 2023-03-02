Brent O’Brien Sr., 56

LACONIA — Brent "Pat" O’Brien Sr., 56, of Merrimac Street, passed away after a period of failing health at his home on Monday, Feb. 27.
Pat was born Dec. 11, 1966, in Rockville, Connecticut, the son of William O’Brien and Linda (Thompson) Manley.
He was a master electrician for more than 25 years. He was also a 3rd year electrical apprentice program teacher at the Laconia adult education for many years.
In his spare time, he loved to take long motorcycle rides with his wife and play his guitars. He also made time to fix or repair anything brought to him. He would say, “Maybe we can fix it!”
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Laurie (Hutchinson) O’Brien of Laconia; his mother, Linda Manley; his sons, Brent O’Brien Jr. and his wife of Belmont, Brandon O’Brien of Laconia, William O’Brien of Laconia, Trevor O’Brien of Laconia, and Michael Hawkins of Laconia; his grandson, Jameson O’Brien; his brothers, Robert Gendron and his wife Sharon of Clinton, Connecticut, James Gendron and his wife Donna of Ivoryton, Connecticut, Shane Manley and his wife Joann of Vero Beach, Florida, and Glen O’Brien; his sisters, Wendy Gendron Robere of Vero Beach, Florida, and Louri Aiello of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. Pat is predeceased by his father William O’Brien; his stepfather, Robert Gendron; and his brother, William O’Brien.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, March 6, from 3 to 5 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
