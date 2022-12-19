Beverly Stephenson, 64

Dr. Beverly Stephenson, MD, age 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2022, after a lengthy 20+ year life of chronic pain and medical problems.
She was born in Inglewood, California, to Joan and John "Jack" Stephenson. After graduating high school, she attended college at California State University-North Ridge and graduated from Dartmouth Medical School, beginning her professional career practicing medicine in St. James and in Edina, Minnesota.
She loved working in her family business "Stephensons Warmlite" making tents, backpacks and sleeping bags. Their tents were made of pre-curved poles and could withstand winds up to 95 mph. Her hobbies were camping, flying planes, and sailing.
From an early age, Beverly loved cats. Her first rescue was at the age of 8 when she rescued homeless kittens. Beverly was a huge supporter and donator to many animal organizations and her favorite one was Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary. She fostered many cats since 2018 and found them forever homes.
Beverly is preceded in death by her father John "Jack" and her uncle George, and is survived by her mother Joan, and her siblings Laura Jean, Eric, and William, and her beloved cat "Princess Zoom Kitty."
There will be a maple tree planted and a memorial bench placed at the Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary in Faribault, Minnesota, in loving honor of Dr. Beverly Stephenson, MD.
