Beverly Stephenson, 64

Dr. Beverly Stephenson, MD, age 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2022, after a lengthy 20+ year life of chronic pain and medical problems.

She was born in Inglewood, California, to Joan and John "Jack" Stephenson. After graduating high school, she attended college at California State University-North Ridge and graduated from Dartmouth Medical School, beginning her professional career practicing medicine in St. James and in Edina, Minnesota.

