LACONIA — Betty A. Mayer, 88, of Charlevoix Place, went home to Heaven, on Sunday, October 10, 202, at Concord Hospital-Laconia, surrounded by her family.
Betty Ann was born and raised in Providence, RI, on April 22, 1933, to the late Herman W. Stoehrer and Lillian May Fletcher. She grew up in Providence and moved to Weirs Beach in 1956 to start her family.
Betty is survived her three children, Brenda and her husband Scott Vittner of Meredith, NH, Scott J. Mayer and his wife Brenda, of San Diego, CA, and Jeffrey A. Mayer, of Pembroke, NH. She leaves eight grandchildren, Doug Randall of Alabama, Christopher and his wife Desiree of Laconia, NH, Chelsea Vittner of Loudon, NH, Jordan Vittner of Jacksonville, FL, Jacob Mayer of Florida, Ashley of Loudon, NH, Quinn Mayer of San Diego, CA, and Kendall Mayer of Las Vegas, NV; and one very special great-grandson, Archer Alan Mayer. Betty had a chance to hold her great-grandson and rock him to sleep. It was a joyous occasion for her family. She joins her husband Roger Mayer, her parents Herman and Lillian, and her sister Edith in Heaven.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations in Betty's name to Foster Grandparents Program, The Friends Program, 202 North State Street, Concord, NH, 03301; or the Laconia Firefighter's Relief Association, 848 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH, 03246; or to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
