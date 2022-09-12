Bette A. Dudley, 81

LACONIA — Bette Anne (Cutting, Gard) Dudley (AKA: Bett), 81, of Laconia, passed away on August 10, 2022, at Dartmouth Medical Center.
Bette was born on January 23, 1941, to George and Ruth Cutting. She graduated from Laconia High School and went on to the nursing program at Elliot Hospital and graduated with a RN Nursing Degree. She served as a RN Nurse in the Lakes Region area throughout her career. She enjoyed boating, waterskiing, downhill skiing, gardening and playing cards with friends and family.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always made everyone feel special and was a kind and giving person to all. She was an active member of the Laconia Congregational Church for over 50 years and at one time sang in the choir. She also was very active with the Gilford Community Church with her husband.
Bette is survived by her husband of 23 years, Ron Dudley; her sons, Steven Gard Sr. and his wife Karyn of Gilford, Bruce Gard Jr. and his wife Amy of Gilford; grandkids, Steven Gard Jr. and his wife Kendra, Andrew Gard and his wife Heather, Bruce Gard III and his wife Rebecca, and Jodi Gard; great-grandchildren, Kassie, Kaylee, Hunter, George, Leah, Grant and Isabella.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the Wixson Memorial Garden at the Gilford Community Church, with a celebration of life to be held in the Fellowship Hall at the church. We miss seeing her at the lake house, and in memory of Bette, please wear something red as this was her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Dorcas Fund” care of the Laconia Congregational Church, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246.
