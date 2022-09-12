Bette A. Dudley, 81

Bette A. Dudley, 81

LACONIA — Bette Anne (Cutting, Gard) Dudley (AKA: Bett), 81, of Laconia, passed away on August 10, 2022, at Dartmouth Medical Center.

Bette was born on January 23, 1941, to George and Ruth Cutting. She graduated from Laconia High School and went on to the nursing program at Elliot Hospital and graduated with a RN Nursing Degree. She served as a RN Nurse in the Lakes Region area throughout her career. She enjoyed boating, waterskiing, downhill skiing, gardening and playing cards with friends and family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.