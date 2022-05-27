Bertram (Bert) Hirtle, a long time resident of Alexandria, died peacefully at his home on April 13, 2022 at the age of 100. He was born in Middle LaHave, Nova Scotia, the son of Joyce L. and Reta (Wilkie) Hirtle.
He graduated from high school in Watertown, MA, and received his bachelors and masters degrees from Fitchburg State College. He was a member of the 10th Mountain Division, serving in Italy in WW II and receiving a Purple Heart. He married Ruth Erickson in 1947, and they raised their family in Natick, MA. He taught in the Watertown, MA school system for 35 years. Shortly after his retirement, he and Ruth moved to Alexandria where they built their home.
Bert was predeceased by Ruth; his parents and his brother, Parker. He is survived by his sister, Verne Scadding; daughter, Pamela (Roger); sons, Parker (Wanda) Hirtle and Peter Hirtle; six grandsons; and nine great-grandchildren.
Bert was an avid outdoorsman and member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. He was an accomplished woodworker and photographer.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Norwegian Elkhound Rescue/Referral of New England, Inc., 31 Peck Street, Rehoboth, MA 02760
A celebration of life for Bert and Ruth will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 6 at the Bristol United Church of Christ.
