Barry W. Weeks, 64

MEREDITH — Barry Wayne Weeks, 64, of Meredith, died suddenly November 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Laconia.
Born in Laconia on July 18, 1958, he was the son of Leslie and Florence (Chase) Weeks. Barry was a lifelong resident of Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes High School and graduated from Laconia High School.
Barry worked for the Town of Meredith for over 40 years and was the Recycling Coordinator at the town of Meredith’s Recycling Center, still known today as “the Dump.”
Barry was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Griggs-Wyatt Post 33 of Meredith, where he enjoyed playing darts, pool, and most of all playing Santa Claus, for the children, for the legion. Barry had a big heart when it came to helping a veteran in need. He was a past member of the Valley Wheels Motorcycle Club. Barry was an avid hunter and loved to go deep sea fishing.
Barry was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Weeks.
Barry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Geraldine “Peanut” Weeks of Meredith; his children, Leslie Tibbetts and her husband Rudy of Meredith, Gwen Linton and her husband John “Chris” of Franklin, Beth Merrill and her husband Rick of Gilmanton, Sara Kimball of Meredith; 10 grandchildren; his step-mother, Rita Weeks of Ashland; his brothers, John Weeks, Leslie Weeks II; his sisters, Judy Weeks, Brenda Wyatt, Tanya West, Linda Cochran, many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Route 3 in Meredith. on Wednesday; November 9, at 11 a.m.
A Celebration of Barry’s life will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the VFW Post 1670, 143 Court St., Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Weeks family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
