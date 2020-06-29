BELMONT — Barbara Jean Duggan, 81, of Jodi Drive, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born on October 11, 1938, in Malden, MA, daughter to the late Joseph L. and Margaret (Carter) Penno.
Barbara shared 60 wonderful years of life with her husband, Bill Duggan. Together they were the owners of Duggan Construction and enjoyed going to their winter home for their love of the ocean in Sarasota, FL, where she won many trophies playing shuffle board. In 2010, Barbara became a State of Florida Shuffle Board Pro. She also enjoyed spending time at their camp in Pittsburgh, where her love of wildlife had her spending many hours on the porch watching deer and other wildlife graze in the open fields.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Duggan Sr; a son, William Duggan Jr. and his wife Tracey of Belmont; two daughters, Donna Cilley-Lewandoski and her husband Mark Lewandoski, and Brenda Duggan and her significant other James Bassett, both of Belmont; six grandchildren, James Cilley and Amanda Carroll, Joseph Cilley and wife Kristen, Kelly Crowley and David Plummer, Brian Duggan, , Christopher Duggan, Matt King, and Emily Drouin; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah Cilley, Mathew Cilley, and Greyson Cilley. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters.
Per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Barbara’s name to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.