Avis A. Reneau, 67

BELMONT — Avis Ann (Gilman) Reneau, 67, of Union Road, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Concord.
Avis was born on June 30, 1954 in Laconia, the daughter of Malcolm and Marjorie (Cate) Gilman.
She worked as an office manager for Genesis Behavioral Health. Her true loves were her family, friends and of course, her cats. She loved spending time at the ocean, lunch dates with people she loved, music, flowers, tie-dye shirts, the color purple, enjoying nature, and watching birds from her cabin in the woods.
Avis is survived by her sons, Michael Reneau of Belmont and Thomas Reneau and his wife Amanda, of Sanbornton; her brothers, David Gilman and his wife Janet, of Sanbornton, Michael Gilman and his wife Janet, of Sanbornton, and Steven Gilman and his wife Faith, of Laconia; her grandson, who was the light of her life, Tyler Reneau; multiple nieces and nephews; and her cats, JoJo, Stella, and Bella.
Our mom would have wanted everyone to feel comfortable. She would encourage everyone to dress how they please, however per her family’s request please consider wearing tie-dye or bright colors in memory of her free spirit to contribute to the celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers her family requests that you simply consider sharing love with the people around you. That may mean paying it forward by buying someone a coffee at Dunks or donating your time or resources to members of our community who need some extra love and support. If they ask why, just smile and tell them “Avis wanted me to.”
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.