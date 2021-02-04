MEREDITH — Auline Cora (Bergeron Brown) Hackett, born August 7, 1926, fell asleep in her Lord Jesus on January 31, 2021. She was the daughter of Louis and Cora Bergeron and was born in Dover, NH. She later lived in Rochester, NH, Spring Hill, FL, and Meredith, NH.
During her 94 and ½ years of life, she was married for 51 years to Charles L. Brown and later for 11 years to William P. Hackett. Auline and William sold their home in Florida and joined the household of her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Catherine Brown of Meredith, for the past 16 years.
In addition to being a busy homemaker, Auline worked in shoe shops in Rochester to help support her family. Her interests included plastic canvas craftwork, bingo, camping, hiking, boating, and love of family. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and word search and crossword puzzles. She had a reputation as a masterful cribbage player, and defeated many opponents until well into her 90s.
She was pre-deceased by her first husband, Charles and her second husband, William. She is survived by her children: son Roger and wife Catherine Brown of Meredith, twin sons Donald and David Brown of Rochester, daughter Carolyn and husband Victor Chase of Spring Hill, FL, and daughter Laura and husband Joe Ratay of Rochester; and her sister Pat (Gloria) Davis of Rochester. She thoroughly enjoyed her 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
While living in Rochester, NH, Auline was a member the Advent Christian Church (now Emmanuel Church), and while living in Spring Hill, FL, she attended the Methodist Church. During her years in Meredith she was a member of Calvary Bible Church, where she was affectionately known as “Nana” to all. She participated in two social groups for seniors: Nothing Fancy Senior Fellowship at Calvary Bible Church and Sweet Monday at First Baptist Church.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a memorial service for family only on Saturday, February 6th at Calvary Bible Church in Meredith, during which the Pastor Joshua Brown, Auline’s grandson, will be the officiant.
In the spring, at the families’ convenience, there will be an interment at the Franklin Street Cemetery in Rochester, NH.
Donations in Auline’s memory may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 6 St. James Street, Meredith, NH 03253.
