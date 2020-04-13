GILFORD — Arthur D. Stickney, 74, of Intervale Road, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Arthur was born on July 10, 1945, in Sikeston, Missouri, the son of Everett and Virgie (Williams) Stickney.
He spent his career as a cableman for New England Telephone Co. He was also a longtime call firefighter for both the Gilford and Laconia fire departments.
Arthur will be remembered for his love of family, fishing, and his beautiful vegetable gardens.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dianne (Brown) Stickney; his son, Timothy Stickney and his wife, Sandra; his daughter, Pamela Stickney-Nason; and his granddaughters, Grace and Jillian Nason and Sofia Stickney. He also leaves behind his sisters, Betty Ann Sipple and her husband, Henry, and Carolyn Bond; his brothers-in-law, Donald Brown and his wife, Jane, and Michael Brown; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Debra; and his brother, Richard.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, services will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Arthur’s name be made to Central VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03426.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
