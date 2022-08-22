Annabelle Morris, 88

LACONIA — Annabelle “Nancy” Morris, 88, of Union Avenue, left her earthly home on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA, June 1934, the daughter of the late Annabelle C. (Magel) and Wilbur C. Lovett.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Karen Stewart of NY; two sons, Steven H. Morris of Concord, and Scott U. Morris of SC; sister, Yvone Gaskey of PA; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; and other “Special Family.” In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Leslie Morris and their son, James L. Morris.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lakes Region Vineyard Church, 175 Mechanic Street, Laconia.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at the Dolloff-Morris Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish the family suggests memorial contributions in Nancy’s name be made to Laconia Christian Academy, 1386 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
