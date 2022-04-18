NEW LONDON — Ann L. Jones, 86, passed away on April 17, 2022 at The Merrimack County Nursing Home after a period of declining health. She was born on May 15, 1935 to Homer J. and Eva R. LaBier in Peterborough.
Ann graduated from Peterborough High School in 1953. She married Alan Davis Sr. on March 16, 1954 and began her life as a wife and mother. They resided in several NH towns eventually settling in Plymouth. Ann served as the Administrative Assistant of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for 17 years. She then began her legal internship with Brown and Nixon Law Firm in Manchester. In 1984 she joined The Orr and Reno Law Firm in Concord as a Litigation Paralegal specializing in medical issues. She realized a lifelong goal to earn a college education in 1984 as a Cum Laude graduate of Notre Dame College, Manchester.
In 1986 she met F. Donald Jones of New London, and the couple married on August 8, 1987 and resided in New London. In 1987 she began employment with McSwiney, Jones, Semple and Douglas Professional Association as a Real Estate Paralegal. In 1990 Ann completed The Upper Valley Teacher Training Program, INC and subsequently began her four year teaching career in Andover Middle School, Andover. From 1996 through 2006 she was a Paralegal/Secretary for John Holton Law Firm in New London. Also, she served as Administrative Assistant with Rock Dental Clinic for dental education for children in the Lake Sunapee Region. While in New London she was a six year Ballot Clerk, seven year member of the NL Zoning Board of Adjustment; and a 12 year Supervisor of Check List.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, F Donald Jones, New London; her son, Alan Davis, Jr. (Christine), Franklin; son, Stephen, Laconia; daughter, Nancy (Kevin) Morse, Campton; and son, James (Lynn), Plymouth. Her former husband, Alan Davis Sr.; grandchildren, Eric Davis; Kevin Davis (Danielle), Jeffrey Davis (Katie), Matt Benedix, Taylor Davis (Elena), Corey Davis, Hannah Davis (Sam); great grandchildren, Colby Davis, Meera Mae Davis and Nolan Davis; stepchildren, Kelly Belinsky (Mark), J. Scott Jones (Julie); step grandchildren, Jacob Bailey (Alex), Kara Belinsky (Gavin), Addison Jones (James), Josh Belinsky (Ally), Tyler Jones (Hannah), Jonathon Morse and Alexis Morse; her brother, Ronald LaBier; and Paul Strong, husband of Ann's stepdaughter, Kimberly Strong.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, Homer and Eva LaBier; her half brothers, Orin and Norman; her grandson, Nicholas Benedix; her stepdaughter, Kimberly Strong and Cindy Jupp Jones; the wife of her stepson, J. Scott Jones.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London with a reception to follow in the area on the lower level of the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer Association, http://ww.alz.org/.; Lake Sunapee Region VNA and Hospice, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257; Council on Aging, Inc., P.O. Box 1263, New London, NH 03257 or to the charity of your choice.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.