Anita Simoneau Edmands, 96, peacefully passed away on January 13, 2022 after a brief illness at Banner Del E. Webb Hospital in Sun City West, Arizona.
Anita was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on February 20, 1925, the second of five children, to the late Helen (Allaire) and Jean Baptiste Simoneau. Anita graduated from Laconia High School in 1943, completed her nursing studies at Laconia Hospital and was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps prior to the end of WWII. Anita was an RN and was employed at the Laconia Clinic for many years, as well as an industrial nurse at Sanders Associates in Nashua, New Hampshire, from which she retired in 1996.
Anita enjoyed skiing, sailing and traveling to Europe and Bermuda with her husband.
Anita leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Richard E. Edmands; her sister, Doris (Simoneau) Humiston of Granville, Ohio; and brother, Lawrence (Susan) Simoneau of Belleair, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Jean A. Simoneau and Norman E. Simoneau.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
