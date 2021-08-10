LACONIA — Angeline LaRose, 95, died Jan. 14, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Angeline was born Dec. 18, 1925, to the late Adelard and Matilda (Boutin) Cyr in Laconia.
Angeline was married to Charles Hildreth for three years, who passed on Jan. 19. She was previously married to the late Roland LaRose for 58 years.
She was employed as a service representative at Nynex for many years. Angeline enjoyed dancing, traveling, gardening and arts and crafts. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Ladies of Sacred Heart, St. Jean's Auxiliary and the Laconia Elder Friendship Club.
Angeline leaves behind a son, Andrew, and his wife Marjorie, and four daughters: Lucille and Albert Philipps, Suzanne and Scott Nelson, Lisa and Kenneth Mazzochi, and Sandra and Timothy Kingston, along with eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and sister Blanche Cherrette. Along with her parents and her first husband, she is predeceased by her sister Lydia LaRose.
A Mass intention will be held for Angeline on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Ave.
A private family burial was held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield St.
For those who wish to make a contribution in her memory, the family suggests donations be made in Angeline's name to St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Attn: Activities Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
