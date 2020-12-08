PITTSFIELD — Mrs. Alice (Ciotti) Sabbia Lunde, 95, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 30, 2020.
She was born in Boston, MA on July 19, 1925, the daughter of the late Domenic and Maria (Vatical) Ciotti. She had been a resident of Pittsfield for over 60 years.
A longtime faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pittsfield, Alice was a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan and made communion calls as a Friendly Visitor at Concord Hospital, representing her church. She was a Woman of Rotary and a volunteer at the Pittsfield Senior Center.
She was predeceased by her two husbands, William Lunde Jr. and Philip Sabbia Sr. and her son-in-law, Edwin Langevin.
Alice is survived by her children: Elaine Langevin of Concord, Patricia Sabbia of Penacook, Alicia Luszey and her husband Robert of Hudson and Philip Sabbia Jr. and his wife Terri of Barnstead; her step-sons, Jeffrey, William III and Eric Lunde; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In light of the times, services will be held in late spring 2021. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.