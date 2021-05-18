SANBORNTON — Alexander "Sandy" Livingstone IV, 81, of Sanbornton, NH passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Franklin with his family by his side. Sandy was born in Manhattan, NY on May 22, 1939 along with his twin sister, Nancy L. Nichols of New London, NH who came seven minutes later; a wonderful surprise to his parents, Alexander F. and Dorothy (Nickerson) Livingstone, who thought they were only going to be blessed with one child. He is survived by two sons, Alexander Leslie Livingstone of Sanbornton, NH and Barry Livingstone of Franklin, NH; a daughter-in-law, Angela and granddaughter Caylee Anne. He is also survived by his twin sister, Nancy Nichols and younger sister, Janet Shirley; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in 2015 by his wife of 49 years, Sheila (Bolton) Livingstone. They met in 1964 and were married in 1966. His younger sister Marcia VanderMast passed away in 2012.
Sandy attended high school at Lawrence Academy in Groton, MA and graduated from Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, NJ; Class of 1958. He also attended Marietta College in Marietta, OH.
Sandy worked many years at the First National Bank of Boston where he lived in an apartment that he considered the best address in Boston, 2 Symphony Road, an address that helped develop his love for music because he could hear the next-door concerts at Symphony Hall for free. He later worked for The Livingstones Plus, a family sales organization that covered New England and Upstate New York. During his retirement years he worked for Xtra Mart in Franklin, NH and enjoyed engaging with the many customers that came in to see him every day.
Over the years he had many hobbies which included building and flying model airplanes. He was a Scoutmaster for a number of years, a voracious reader and loved to cook (he was famous for his Dutch Oven peach cobbler). He was also a lover of music; which he passed on to both of his sons.
A graveside service will be held at a date to be determined later at the Cemetery at the top of Knox Mountain Road in Sanbornton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Nurses Association of Franklin.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
